COVERT — In recent years, a late 1800s-era property on the west shore of Cayuga Lake was the Busy Bee Market, then the Supernatural Lake wine bar and restaurant.
It has undergone another transition. It’s now the Cayuga Shoreline wedding venue and retreat center.
Joe Sliker, president and CEO of Renovus Solar, bought the commercial property in 2019 with plans to create a wedding and event venue. The Covid-19 pandemic delayed his plans, and the property was occupied temporarily by a renowned New York City wine bar that set up a restaurant called Supernatural Lake in 2020.
Now, Sliker is going back to his original plan, and reservations for 2022 are now available at www.cayugashoreline.com.
“Supernatural Lake was a fun detour and an interesting experience,” Sliker said, “but it was always intended to be temporary. Since their departure and the reopening of much of the world, I’ve been able to work through many of the transformations I had originally envisioned and though the list is long, suffice it to say the property has received a ton of love to get it to where it is today.”
The property includes a large indoor banquet hall, a commercial kitchen, lodging, and more. It has undergone significant renovations since Sliker’s purchase from the former owner, who ran the Busy Bee Market, a seasonal grocery store and café, for many years.
The onsite lodging includes a farmhouse that was once the home of captain Jim Quick of the Busy Bee Ferry in the late 1800s, and four lakeside cottages, all renovated for vacation rentals and event guests. In addition to the 2,500-square-foot banquet hall, the property features a courtyard, two converted porches, a large deck, a lakefront lawn, a beach, a stage, and docks.
In addition to weddings and other formal events, Sliker said he intends Cayuga Shoreline to be used for parties and gatherings of all kinds.