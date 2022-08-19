BENTON — Fox Run Vineyards has a new winemaker.
Effective Sept. 1, Craig Hosbach will lead the winemaking team. He succeeds Peter Bell, who is retiring after 27 years with Fox Run, one of the most prominent wineries in the Finger Lakes.
Hosbach, 44, is a native of New Jersey but is not a newcomer on the Finger Lakes wine scene. He was most recently the winemaker at Hunt Country Vineyards in Branchport, where he received many scores of 90 and above from major wine magazines.
He will join assistant winemaker Ashley McCaffery and the Fox Run staff as the 2022 vintage commences. Bell will stay on in an advisory role.
“Peter has been a mentor to me — and many other winemakers — for more than a decade, and I’m honored to be succeeding him,” Hosbach said in a release put out by Fox Run. “I am fortunate to be joining an established team, and I’m eager to experience my first vintage at Fox Run Vineyards.”
Fox Run has been named one of the world’s Top 100 Wineries by Wine and Spirits Magazine, among many other accolades. Bell is noted for his efforts to promote the regional identity of the Finger Lakes and to enhance dialogue among the winemaker community.
“Craig’s got some serious winemaking chops,” Bell said. “He’s got his own ideas on how to go forward, while also respecting the Fox Run style. I can’t convey how happy I am to see him heading the winemaking efforts here.”
Scott Osborn is president of Fox Run and co-owns the business with his wife, Ruth.
“Ruth and I have always been fans of Craig’s wines, and his thoughtful, knowledgeable approach to his craft make him a perfect choice,” Osburn said. “It will be exciting working with Craig as we begin a new chapter here at Fox Run.”