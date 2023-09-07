OVID — Hosmer Winery was awarded seven medals from the 2023 New York Wine Classic.
Receiving gold medals were the winery’s 2021 Patrician Verona Reisling (sold out); 2021 Limited Release Chardonnay and the regular 2021 Chardonnay.
The four silver medal winners were the 2021 Grüner Veltliner, the 2021 Semi-Dry Riesling, the 2022 Dry Rosé and the 2022 Dry Riesling.
Hosmer Winery is home to Patrician Verona Vineyard established in 1972, comprised of the nearly 70 acres of grapes that provide Hosmer Winery with the fruit to remain a fully functioning estate winery.
With silt loam soils, shale bedrock, and easterly sloping land that matches near-maximum lake width and depth, Patrician Verona is ideally situated within the Finger Lakes Region to produce premium wine grapes, Hosmer indicated. The grapes include Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc, Lemberger, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Riesling, and Sauvignon Blanc, among several other natives and hybrids.
According to the winery, by preserving and building soil the grapes are grown on and exploring new ways to reduce environmental impacts, the vines can inhabit a site less altered by modern agricultural inputs. The wines can portray a truer reflection of the Patrician Verona Vineyard site.
Hosmer Winery is a fully functioning estate winery producing wine on the west side of Cayuga Lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York since 1985. It is open for tastings seven days a week, all year round, at 7020 Route 89 in Ovid.