GENEVA — The city is searching for ways to underwrite the long-term costs of maintaining the additional landscaping created through the downtown streetscape and Routes 5&20 work, which is edging closer to completion.
A deal in the works would have the city’s Local Development Corp., Industrial Development Agency and possibly one other organization contribute toward a fund that would allow the Business Improvement District to take on additional landscape maintenance beyond what it already provides. However, a proposal put forth by a member of the IDA suggests that an additional tax on the city’s hotels could provide the long-term financial support such an effort needs.
Jason Fulton, who works in the hotel industry in Rochester, suggests a hospitality tax would go a long way toward beautification efforts, and the money wouldn’t come from local taxpayers.
Fulton proposed the tax at a recent IDA meeting, saying it could provide significant revenues to the city for downtown beautification and infrastructure needs.
“The people that are coming here would have the money to do that,” he said, estimating a 3% hospitality tax is not something that would deter visitors from using city hotels. “We (as a city) don’t have a direct competitor.”
Fulton added that the Finger Lakes region has consistent tourism draws, including the wine industry.
To understand what people are willing to pay to stay in Geneva during the busier periods, Fulton said some city hotels were charging $300 a night over the summer.
“This is where a lot of markets are going,” he said. “We are undervaluing what we have here now.”
The city already charges a 3% room tax that, under the 2023 budget, is expected to generate $205,000.
Tracy Verrier of MRB Group, which serves as the IDA’s administrator, said there are currently four hotels operating in the city: Geneva On The Lake, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn, and 41 Lakefront Hotel by Wyndham, formerly the Ramada.
Under IDA estimates, the city could generate $295,279 a year with a 3% tax at $4.43 per night; $196,853 with a 2% tax at $2.95 a night; and $98,426 with a 1% tax at $1.48 a night.
“I suspect that there are some small properties — inns, B&Bs — that would also be impacted,” she said.
Additionally, two new hotels are in the works — Lake’s Edge Seneca on the old American Legion property on Lochland Road (Route 14) and Trinity Church Inn on South Main Street.
City Council would need to pass such a tax, City Manager Amie Hendrix noted.
“It’s really us kind of initiating the conversation,” she said.
Mayor Steve Valentino did not respond to a request for comment on whether the proposal might be considered by Council.