LYONS — Brooklyn native Norik Moore was urged by an uncle living in Geneva to consider coming up to the Finger Lakes a few years back.
He found a good reason to make the move upstate.
“I realized the rent was a lot cheaper up here,” said Moore, who worked at a restaurant at JFK Airport while living in New York.
He’s taken that knowledge of the restaurant industry and his business background into his ownership of Hush Café and Lounge at 32 Canal St. in downtown Lyons, which reopened after a hiatus during the pandemic.
“During the covid times it was a struggle,” he said. “We did not get any assistance from government programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, or any business loans.”
Moore was doing takeout for a spell at the diner in the first months of the pandemic before opting for catering projects. However, he said he always hoped to reopen the café, which was previously a coffee shop.
He bought the building in 2021 and flipped the lights on the café recently, serving breakfast and lunch Wednesday to Friday and adding dinners on Fridays and Saturdays, along with a Sunday brunch.
Moore did some up minor updates — he added a jukebox, TVs, an ATM and electronic darts — to the space and was ready to roll.
“I went out and bought the food and I was open,” he said.
His business partner is his father, Norman Kearse, who lives in North Carolina and visits often.
Moore is starting with a limited menu that has a decidedly Southern and Creole/New Orleans flavor. Among them: shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and whiting fish fries with his “own special seasonings” that come with slaw, fries and hush puppies, those tasty deep-fried cornmeal balls that are so popular in the South.
“(Customers) love them,” he said. “I’m just trying to incorporate different things into the flavors. I’m just not doing something everybody else is doing. I love whiting. I grew up on whiting and porgy.”
The menu will grow over time, he said.
“We’re keeping it simple for a while and let them get used to the food,” Moore said.
He noted that he’s already got some help in the kitchen from Denise Karma Clifford, who answered an ad for help.
“She’s been a cook a lot of her work life, and she’s good,” he said.
Tables are limited in the spacious cafe for now. In the meantime, Moore encourages takeout orders or delivery through Door Dash on his website.
Hush, which stands for His Universe, She Harvest, is also the name of his apparel company, Moore noted.
He’s pleased with how much business Hush Café has generated without much publicity, other than some Facebook posts.
“We’ve been getting all different kinds of people,” he said.