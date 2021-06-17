CANANDAIGUA — Dr. Felix Tao decided to open I Care for Eyewear in the Route 332 corridor in spite of the lingering effects created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tao, whose business and team of eyecare professionals previously had been associated with Pearle Vision, held a week-long grand-opening celebration last month.
“In my 10 years of practice in the Canandaigua area I have found that the needs and wants of this local Finger Lakes area are unique and specific to this local area,” Tao said. “I felt that as a franchise organization (formerly Pearle Vision), my ability to cater to the needs of our locality were limited by a directive from the corporate structure to take progressively more control over products.”
Tao described his new space as having “clean lines, sleek modern fixtures and a sense of openness.” There is a salt-water aquarium toward the back. Glasses of every color and shape like the walls.
“The decision to relocate was driven primarily by legal ramifications, but I felt it was also an opportunity because if you are going to remake yourself, why not do it better and bigger?” Tao said. “Are we brand new? Sometimes too much change can be hard to take. Our look is new, but we are the same staff as before, the same great products as before with the addition of some great new ones.
Visit icareforeyewear.com to find out more.