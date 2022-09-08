GENEVA — Emily Palumbos has been a grant writer for many years in the public and private sectors, including her most recent job with MRB Group, where she served as a senior planning associate.
However, a little over a year ago she “was ready to take a chance on myself” and start her own firm.
She left MRB, where she had worked for five years, and started her own company, ESP Consulting, which provides grant research, writing and advising.
However, Palumbos recognized that starting your own business is different than working for others.
“I consider myself well-educated, but that doesn’t mean that you know how to run a business,” the Canandaigua resident said.
That’s when she turned to Ibero Business Center of the Finger Lakes, based at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center, 122 Genesee St. It’s been in the city for about a year.
“I saw an online ad for Ibero that was offering a class for people who were going to start small businesses,” she explained.
Palumbos took the class in the fall of 2021 at the Ibero offices on the second floor of the GEDC just as she was launching her new business.
She’s glad she did.
“I found the classes extremely beneficial,” Palumbos said. “They had talented speakers covering a variety of topics. Topics you wouldn’t necessarily think about. Ibero provided me with resources I didn’t know existed and allowed me to accelerate more quickly.”
The sessions, which total 60 hours over the course of several weeks, also provided great connections and led to a business line of credit through Canandaigua National Bank, which provided a speaker for the series, she noted.
“I absolutely recommend it, and I have recommended it to a lot of people,” Palumbos said.
“Business is great,” she added,
That’s what Tanya Hasseler, director of Ibero’s Finger Lakes office, wants to hear.
While the business center is a program of the Ibero-American Action League, whose initial charge was providing assistance to the Hispanic community in Rochester, its mission in 2022 is “a dual language multi-service agency that uplifts, empowers, and advocates for Latinos and the underserved to achieve equity and become fully valued community members.”
The program gets funding from Ibero, as well as Empire State Development, and it’s available to anyone looking for help in starting a business or those looking to grow an existing enterprise, she emphasized.
“I can work with anyone who comes in here and says they need help,” said Hasseler, who lives in Newark. In particular, she said, Ibero “wants to help women, minorities and veterans.”
You don’t necessarily have to take the business startup classes to get Ibero Business Center’s help, but they’re very useful, she said.
Ibero’s Finger Lakes office — the other is in Rochester — cover 10 counties, Hasseler said, and people can meet with her in Geneva or she can travel to them. Most of her clients are in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties, she noted.
One of the most important questions would-be entrepreneurs need to ask is whether there is a market for what they’re selling and whether they are ready for the sacrifice and financial investment that comes with starting a business, she explained.
Hasseler said some will find out after attending the classes or consulting with her that starting a business isn’t for them.
For Palumbos, it was the right decision. ESP Consulting is celebrating its first anniversary and she now has two part-time employees.
She pointed out that Ibero’s assistance doesn’t end with the classes.
“It’s critical for small businesses to have a support network, and Ibero provided a support network for me,” Palumbos said. “I appreciate that there are ongoing services, including grant-funding assistance.”
Hasseler noted there is some financial assistance available for both startups working through Ibero and for the classes as well.
She said Ibero hopes to hire an interpreter in the spring for the Spanish-speaking population. About a third of those who took part in the last business startup classes were Latino, Hasseler noted.