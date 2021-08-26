GENEVA — Enrollment is open for Ibero Business Center’s business training classes that planned for Tuesday and Thursday nights from Sept. 7 through Nov. 2. Classes run from 6-9 p.m. at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center, 122 N. Genesee St.
The comprehensive program will cover how to set up your business legally, marketing, building an online presence, understanding finances and taxes, identifying your customer, and exploring other aspects of running a small business.
Technology will be provided for use during class. Guest instructors with various expertise will participate.
Graduation certificates are provided upon completion and may be beneficial if participants are seeking investors. One-on-one assistance in completing a business plan is provided, as well as follow-up mentoring after the program concludes.
The 60-hour course costs $99. Space is limited and preregistration required by contacting Cori Wheeler at (585) 622-0708 or cori.wheeler@iaal.org.