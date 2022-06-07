SENECA FALLS -- When Paige Montgomery launched her ice cream truck business in 2018 as a newly minted high school graduate, she had no conception of her fledgling business' trajectory.
And TikTok (the video creating social media app) had not even been invented.
Yet here she is five summers later, scooping ice cream as fast as she can and in her free moments making videos for her 120,000-plus Tik Tok followers.
"I literally had no idea what I was doing and I had no idea what to expect," said Montgomery, who admits to having grown up "a lot" since first launching the Sprinkle Starship into the business-sphere. Now she knows where the youngsters live and the best days and times to cue up those ice cream truck tunes and hit the road.
"It's been going really good," she said recently, showing off her truck that has become more colorful with each passing year.
That may be an understatement.
What started as a daydream during class has morphed into a real life business that Montgomery is eyeing to expand.
She still uses the same truck she and her father, Geoff, converted into a mobile ice cream stand with running water, a sink and electricity. But she'd like to add a second truck, an employee and perhaps someday even make her own ice cream.
"I'm always booked and I always want to be able to drive around, too," she said.
Montgomery fields 10-15 inquiries a day for private events, like birthday parties or employee appreciation days, and tries to hit public happenings, too, like the recent Purple Heart parade in Waterloo or a high school lacrosse game. Mynderse Academy, her alma mater, has been a staunch supporter, hiring the Sprinkle Starship for things like yearbook day and even prom.
Montgomery, who graduated from Finger Lakes Community College in December 2020 with degrees in business and art, posts her whereabouts on Facebook and Instagram and encourages people to comment there if they have a hankering for ice cream.
"I try and book up every single day and afterwards I drive around that area," she said, adding she takes the Sprinkle Starship to Seneca, Ontario, Wayne and Yates county locales from April through October. "I try to explore new territory and stuff and if there's not an ice cream truck I'll go there. Everybody likes ice cream."
Montgomery still uses Perry's ice cream and serves about eight or nine flavors, in addition to pre-packaged treats like popsicles and the ever popular Sponge Bob ice cream bars. She also makes banana splits and milkshakes ("if I go to a car show that's all I sell") and offers "mug shot" sundaes for $10 in Sprinkle Starship logo mugs that buyers keep and can fill with coffee the next morning.
The desire to hopefully make her own ice cream can perhaps be traced to both her marketing and creative prowess -- "to learn another part of it, name my own flavors and make my truck a little more unique," she said. "I also think it would just be fun."
Montgomery's truck is her canvas and it has become increasingly colorful since she first took to the streets five years ago. The tires are now painted rainbow and stuffed animals and ice cream tchotchkes fill the nooks and crannies inside, where thank you notes are also hung and some "autographs" from her youngest customers can be found. She's planning a mural for the truck's back end.
That creative bent has fostered Montgomery's production of merchandise. In addition to mugs, she makes stickers and tie-dyed T-shirts and sweatshirts and is launching a web site to facilitate the ever burgeoning number of orders. She has sold her shirts to customers both across the U.S. and the world, including Ukraine ("which is crazy").
Although Montgomery said old-fashioned word of mouth has helped her business grow, she's clearly a young entrepreneur who uses several social media platforms and takes Venmo and PayPal for payment. Customers also learn of her products on social media, which brings us back to TikTok. Montgomery posted her first video on that platform on July 24, 2020, during the height of the pandemic. The very short clip, which she said immediately went viral, now has more than 1.7 million views.
In it, Montgomery gives people a quick glimpse of what she does as she twirls her hair and takes them inside the Sprinkle Starship as she says in a sing-song voice: "I own my own ice cream truck. It is rainbow. I make lots of tie dyes. I sell lots of cream. And I make people happy."
She attributes the video's success to the novelty of a self-made young woman owning and running an ice cream truck business. But maybe the message of making people happy resonates, too.
For Montgomery, she is still happy doing what she does. Running the Sprinkle Starship has become such an integral part of who she is, she even has an ice cream cone tattoo to prove it.
"Some days I overbook myself and then it becomes a little less fun but for the most part I really enjoy it," she said. "My favorite part is when little kids tell me they want to be me when I drive up. I can't believe that."