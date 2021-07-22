NEWARK — IEC Electronics Corp. has been awarded a multi-year contract, valued in excess of $45 million, from a Tier 2 Department of Defense contractor.
The contract is a follow-on order extending IEC Electronics’ participation with a program it has supported for several years. In 2019, the contractor awarded IEC the entire outsourcing of this program associated with secured communications equipment for U.S. aircraft, ground vehicles and surface warships.
“We are pleased to have received this contract extension from a valued, long-standing customer, which we believe demonstrates their recognition of our capabilities and expertise as an advanced manufacturing partner for high complexity, life-saving and mission critical programs,” IEC Electronics President and CEO Jeffrey Schlarbaum said. “ ... As a 100% U.S.-based manufacturer with a full portfolio of vertically integrated production services, IEC is a particularly attractive partner for companies in the aerospace and defense industry and we welcome this opportunity to continue to support a premier defense contractor.”