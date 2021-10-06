NEWARK — The sale of Newark-based IEC Electronics to Creation Technologies is complete.
On Tuesday, the companies jointly announced the completion of the tender offer by CTI Acquisition Corp. for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of IEC for a price of $15.35 per share. The cash deal is valued at $242.3 million.
As a result of the merger, IEC will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Creation, the companies said. Following completion of the merger, IEC’s common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, which was expected to take effect later Tuesday, the companies said.
Creation is a private company with headquarters in Boston. IEC had been traded publicly.
IEC manufactures highly complex, low-to-medium volume electronic manufacturing services for the aerospace, defense and medical industries. Creation is a global electronics manufacturing services supplier working in the aerospace, defense, medical and tech industrial the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China.
IEC, which employs about 700 in Newark, is moving from its headquarters and principal manufacturing operations on Norton Street to its new facility at Silver Hill Technology Park.
It also has operations in Monroe County, where it is moving from a plant on Emerson Street in Rochester to 50 Jetview Drive in Gates. IEC also has a facility in Albuquerque, N.M.