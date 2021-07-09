GENEVA — A local artist mixed her appreciation for irreverent humor and her talent for painting shoes to score a visit with her favorite comic.
Anne Allis will meet Chelcie Lynn, also known as Trailer Trash Tammy, at a stand-up show next week. Allis painted Lynn’s image, as well as some of the items and sayings from her redneck shtick (“That’ll do me”), on a pair of canvas loafers.
“I tagged her on Instagram, and she wrote back she loved the shoes,” said Allis who was somewhat surprised to hear from Lynn, who has 1.1 million followers, according to her Instagram page. “She asked me if I really painted them. She thanked me for supporting her and told me she would leave me show tickets.”
And, of course, she asked Allis to bring the shoes.
Lynn is on the road with “The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park at a Time.” Allis will see her on Monday, July 12 at the Improv Comedy Club in Pittsburgh.
A native of Oklahoma, Lynn first posted comedic shorts on Vine in 2013 as Trailer Trash Tammy, a character she created specifically for her comedy videos. It built her brand of humor, which pokes fun at an exaggerated version of herself, which Allis finds funny.
She’s also taken some serious advice that Lynn has given (“Girl, say what you want to say. Do what you want to do.”) to heart.
A graphics design graduate from Finger Lakes Community College, Allis is a designer and graphic artist at the Finger Lakes Times. And for the past two years she’s owned a shoe designing business where she uses acrylic paints to decorate canvas or leather footwear. She does mostly custom work.
She paints shoes for adults and children and shares images on her website, customkicksbyakacreations.com and on her personal social media sites. Shoes for kids start at $45 and at $75 for adults.
Allis tripped into painting shoes by happenstance. She said she bought a pair of white shoes that she thought were boring and picked up a paintbrush. She posted some photos and all of a sudden, her talent was in demand.
And while she appreciates Lynne’s self-deprecation in her act, Allis knows that the comedian also holds herself and her talent in high regard. It was why Allis wanted to paint shoes for her.
“Be yourself and don’t worry about what other people think,” Lynn was quoted as saying in an interview. “Both of those things are so important for your happiness. I wouldn’t be able to do what i do if I didn’t follow those two things to the core.”