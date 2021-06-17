Community Bank to close Canandaigua Road branch
GENEVA — Community Bank, N.A. will close its branch office at 811 Canandaigua Road in the town of Geneva Sept. 10.
“We want you to know that we remain highly committed to our communities, and see these changes as the best way to efficiently provide services for our customers,” Hal Wentworth, senior vice president of Retail Banking, said in a letter to Community Bank customers.
There was no mention of other area branches being impacted, including the one at the corner of Exchange and Seneca streets in downtown Geneva.
Bank customers are invited to call (315) 789-6004 with questions.
Ontario County road to be closed soon
HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Department of Public Works will close the County Road 46 and Smith Road intersection June 28, beginning at 7 a.m., as crews complete improvements there.
The closure will last about 14 weeks. Motorists should pay attention to the appropriate detour signs.
For more information, call (585) 396-4000.
Gorham intends to update comp plan
GORHAM — This Ontario County town plans to update its 2009 Comprehensive Plan. All year-round and seasonal property owners, including those in the Gorham portion of the village of Rushville, are encouraged to voice their opinion on development patterns and spending to support utilities, parks, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, along with other potential community goals.
To weigh in, visit https://tinyurl.com/2kysmhke. The survey also can be accessed through www.gorham-ny.com/.
Responses are requested no later than June 23.