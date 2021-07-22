WILLIAMSVILLE — Tops Friendly Markets is offering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-eligible customers the ease of shopping online with Instacart.
SNAP shoppers can pay for their same-day pickup or delivery orders with their EBT card while shopping online at Tops locations that partner with Instacart statewide. Tops offers Instacart services at 126 New York locations, including the Canandaigua and Seneca Falls stores.
To help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through Sept. 16 on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.
For more about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit www.instacart.com/ebt-snap.