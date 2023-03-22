GENEVA — An Indiana firm is alleging in a lawsuit that RealEats founder and CEO Dan Wise and his former chief financial officer duped them into investing in the now-closed prepared-meal delivery company and did not disclose they were in financial peril.
Real Bridge LLC, whom court papers said is led by Michael Crafton — he is described as a senior business and operations executive on his LinkedIn page — filed a lawsuit against Wise and his former CFO, Rebecca Holderread, in state Supreme Court of Ontario County Friday.
RealEats closed its doors abruptly March 1, when a senior secured lender pulled money from the company’s bank account, forcing the company to shut down immediately.
In court papers, Real Bridge said RealEats employed “fraudulent behavior” and “made numerous false statements” related to the company’s financial prospects and growth potential as part of an effort to convince the Indiana firm and others to invest in the company. According to court documents, Real Bridge made a $450,000 investment after a presentation by RealEats to potential investors in December.
“Defendants concealed that RealEats was on the brink of closure,” Real Bridge alleges in court papers.
They claim RealEats concealed that they had personally guaranteed the debt of the company’s senior lender, and that the funds they were seeking Real Bridge to invest would not be used to invest in the company, but instead to reduce RealEats’ debts to the lender.
Real Bridge’s lawyers said “at the same time defendants were painting an exceedingly rosy picture regarding Real Eats’ outlook, they knew the company was in dire financial straits,” and that the senior lender had “sweep access” to the company’s bank account, but did not disclose that to Real Bridge.
According to the financial firm SoFi, a “sweep account automatically transfers or ‘sweeps’ money from one account into a separate account, with the aim of earning a higher rate of return. This is usually done to prevent excess cash from sitting in a low-rate account, but sweep accounts can also be used to pay off loans.”
In January, Real Bridge alleged that Wise “continued to paint a glowing picture regarding Real Eats’ financial picture and outlook, and solicited further investment in the company,” while it was actually “in financial distress and on the brink of closing its doors.”
In an investor update from Wise included in court papers, the RealEats founder noted that net revenues increased by about 18.2%, while gross profit margins grew to a record 46.3% in November 2022. He also reported that monthly EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, jumped 45% in November 2022, compared to January of that year.
Looking to 2023, Wise said in the update that he hoped Real Eats would be “EBITDA positive” in the second quarter of 2023. However, he noted that RealEats had hired a company “to explore a strategic sale,” but was concurrently looking to raise additional capital.
Real Bridge is seeking damages, along with attorney fees and “further relief as may be just and proper.”
Wise did not respond to requests for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
RealEats’ troubles don’t end there.
State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, is asking State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon and Attorney General Letitia James to investigate RealEats, which he said closed its doors without filing a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, with the state and leaving its workforce jobless. The company has since filed the notification with the Labor Department.
In New York, private-sector employers who have 50 or more full-time employees must issue a WARN Notice 90 days before closing a plant, the Labor Department says on its website. It says federal law requires 60 days’ notice for employers with 100 or more employees.
Wise has said the company had no money to pay employees beyond its last pay period and thus was forced to close immediately and without a chance to file notices.
Meanwhile, WXXI reported Monday that a former worker, Yvonne Winter, has filed a federal lawsuit against RealEats. She claims laid-off workers are entitled to 60 days of lost wages and benefits and is seeking a class-action lawsuit that would allow other former company employees to join.