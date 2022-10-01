ALBANY — As was largely expected, the state labor commissioner has given the go-ahead to lower the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 to 40 hours over a phased-in period.
Commissioner Roberta Reardon said Friday afternoon that she has issued an order accepting the recommendation of the Farm Laborers Wage Board for the OT change, which will increase from the current 60-hour threshold to 40 over 10 years.
The Department of Labor noted that the decision comes following a two-year process that included 14 public meetings and hearings and that the 40-hour threshold is the same as it is for other occupations.
“I thank the Farm Laborers Wage Board and all New Yorkers who provided insight and input during this inclusive process,” Reardon said. “I come from a farm community myself, so I know how important the agricultural sector is to the New York State economy. Based on the findings, I feel the Farm Laborers Wage Board’s recommendations are the best path forward to ensure equity for farm workers and success for agricultural businesses.”
State lawmakers, largely Republicans from districts with large farming economies, have criticized the plan, saying it would seriously damage the industry and potentially lead to the loss of many family farms.
On Friday, New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, the only member of the three-person Farm Laborers Board to vote against the plan, reiterated his opposition to the overtime change.
“This is a difficult day for all those who care about New York being able to feed itself,” he said. “Commissioner Reardon’s decision to lower the farm labor overtime threshold will make it even tougher to farm in this state and will be a financial blow to the workers we all support. Moving forward, farms will be forced to make difficult decisions on what they grow, the available hours they can provide to their employees, and their ability to compete in the marketplace. All of this was highlighted in the testimony and data that the wage board report and the commissioner simply ignored.”
Advocates for farm laborers say those working in agriculture should be entitled to the same overtime benefits as those in all other New York industries.
The Department of Labor noted that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature enacted three new tax credits to assist farm employers in transitioning to a lower overtime standard:
• The Investment Tax Credit was increased from 4% to 20% for farm businesses, “providing an encouragement for potential automation of farm production.”
• The Farm Workforce Retention Tax Credit was increased to $1,200 per employee “to provide near-term relief to farmers.”
• “Most importantly,” said Reardon, a new refundable overtime tax credit was established for OT hours paid by farm employers.
“The board noted that these actions by the governor and Legislature were supportive of food production and provided a means for farms to transition to a lower overtime standard,” the Department of Labor said.
The agency said the OT change will move on to a rule-making process that will include a 60-day public comment period. Further details about the process will be posted on the Department of Labor’s Farm Laborers Wage Board webpage, dol.ny.gov/farm-laborers-wage-board.