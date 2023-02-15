ITHACA — Ithaca Area Economic Development (IAED) appointed its 2023 Board of Directors at the first quarterly meeting of the year in February.
New three-year appointments include Jodi Denman (Knickerbocker Bed Company), Carrie Pollak (Hancock Estabrook), and Dr. Martin Stallone (Cayuga Medical Center). Those returning to three-year seats are Johanna Anderson (Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services), Jeff Gorsky (Sciarabba Walker), and Chris Malcolm (Wegmans).
New annual appointments include Christine Lovely (Cornell University); Dr. Amy Kremenek (TC3); Greg Mezey (Tompkins County Legislature); and Chris Sponn (Tompkins County Workforce Development Board). A full list can be found at IthacaAreaED.org/about-iaed.
The IAED is a private non-profit economic development organization serving Ithaca and Tompkins County. It is New York state’s first and only Accredited Economic Development Organization, one of only 71 across North America.
Since 1964, Ithaca Area Economic Development has worked to grow, retain, and attract companies that provide high-quality employment opportunities and strives to create a supportive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs. IAED also impacts surrounding counties and their residents, increasing job possibilities. For more information, visit IthacaAreaED.org.