NEWARK — Jonathan Taylor has served as Newark’s mayor for eight years — and he’d like to do so for another four.
Taylor announced this week he is seeking another mayoral term and hopes to receive the Republican nomination at the party’s caucus scheduled for 7 p.m. June 9 at Newark High School.
Taylor was a village trustee from 2012-14 before seeking the Republican nomination for mayor. He was defeated in the GOP caucus by then-trustee John Zornow, but won the Democratic caucus and ran on the party’s line that November, going on to defeat Zornow in the general election.
Taylor is unsure if he will have any competition at the caucus.
“I always go into a caucus or primary expecting someone to run against me,” he said Friday. “That’s part of the process. With that said, I’m not aware that anyone has announced a candidacy.”
In a press release, Taylor touted a number of accomplishments.
“Over the last eight years we have seen tremendous economic growth, spurred by our investments in infrastructure,” he said. “Even during the pandemic, we saw new businesses open up in Newark. Many of the infrastructure investments were made possible with our aggressive approach to seeking and successfully obtaining several grants, including $10 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.”
A committee is putting together a list of projects for DRI funding for submission to the state.
“Our board works well together, maintaining and improving village services, including public safety, while controlling the budget,” he said. “Our goal is a high quality of life for our residents.”
Taylor said he has worked with a number of state agencies to secure outside funding for village projects. He said the village has received more than $24 million in grants over the last six years. The grants went to upgrades for the canal trail, water and wastewater treatment plants, as well as the South Main Street reconstruction project, among other improvements.
Taylor said he led the village team that wrote the DRI grant application.
In the press release, a number of officials lauded his accomplishments.
“Jonathan has been steadfast,” said Jay Roscup, Community Schools director. “Leadership that combines vision and action is rare. Jonathan considers the needs of the community, pulls people together to meet those needs and pushes ahead with a better future in mind for Newark.”
Don Lasher, CEO for Capstone Real Estate Development: “I first decided to invest in Newark when Mayor Taylor and Mark Peake (village’s development director) came to me about working to keep IEC here, which included putting up a new building for IEC at Silver Hill. Since then, I have made several other investments in this community and will continue to do so for years to come. Mayor Taylor has worked hard to make the community desirable and to promote positive growth and change.”
Youth Advocate Program Director James Schuler lauded Taylor’s contributions targeting youth and police reform.
“Over the past three years Mayor Taylor has assisted with so many issues that affect youth and create opportunities for them within the village,” he said. “I want to thank him for meeting with members of the community that participated in the Executive Order 203 (NYS Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative) listening sessions that required Newark and other agencies to come up with a plan that fit the needs presented by the community. I advise my friends to help re-elect Mayor Taylor. There is so much work in progress right now and more to come. The future is bright in the village.”
Taylor, a lifelong resident, has a degree in animal science from Cornell University and works as a feed manager at a local dairy farm when not serving mayoral duties.
He lives on West Maple Avenue with his wife, Cari, and their two children.