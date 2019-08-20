PENN YAN — KanPak U.S., a leading supplier of beverages and desserts using aseptic processing technology and a subsidiary of Golden State Foods, recently hosted the groundbreaking of a 195,000-square-foot expansion to its current Penn Yan facility.
The addition will enable KanPak to store a larger array of finished and raw goods, including ingredients and packaging materials, for quick-service restaurant customers such as Siggi’s, Chick-fil-A and Tim Hortons. The expansion is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020 in partnership with Chrisanntha Construction Corporation.
“KanPak has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, and this addition allows our Penn Yan facility to best meet our customers’ increased demands for aseptic dairy products,” Larry McGill, chief executive officer, said in a news release. “We look forward to delivering more innovative options to our valued customers as well as creating additional career opportunities for our Penn Yan team.”
The expansion provides increased temperature-controlled warehousing space for aseptic products, including two ambient temperature zones that foster a more sustainable solution to the traditional cold chain process. KanPak’s aseptic method enables the storage of perishable products like milk or ice cream for extended periods of time without spoilage, providing customers with safe and sustainable option for their stores.
Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, KanPak has operations in Kansas, New York, Connecticut, Canada, and China. It produces a variety of dairy and coffee-based products, such as iced and cold brew coffee, ice cream, yogurt and frozen dessert products, milk shake bases, packaged milk and creamers and specialty beverages. Besides Penn Yan, the company has manufacturing plants in Arkansas City, Kansas and Xiantao, Hubei Province, China; an equipment dispensing plant in Southbury, Connecticut; and offices in Wichita and Toronto.
