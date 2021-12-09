PENN YAN — Keuka Comfort Care Home and the Friendly Auto Group have teamed up on a raffle that will benefit the 15-year-old, end-of-life care facility in Yates County.
The grand prize in the raffle is a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Freedom 4x4 that was donated by the Friendly Auto Group (standard model retails at $31,460), or $20,000 in cash. Second prize is $1,000 and third prize is $500.
Tickets cost $100 apiece. They are available at Keuka Comfort Care Home, Friendly Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Friendly Ford, Long’s Cards and Books, and Pinckney Hardware.
The drawing is Dec. 15. It will be held at Friendly Dodge Chrysler Jeep just south of Penn Yan.
Keuka Comfort Care Home is asking that anyone with tickets they had not yet turned in should do so by Dec. 12 or 13.
For more information, call the Keuka Comfort Care Home at (315) 536-1690.