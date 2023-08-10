KEUKA PARK — Keystone Custom Decks recently celebrated the opening of its new showroom on Route 54A.
Keystone Custom Decks is a family-owned business founded in 1983 by Amos Esh of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The New York division was developed by his nephew, Mahlon Esh, and has been serving the Finger Lakes region for 10 years this year, employing more than 15 people.
Keystone started as a deck company, but quickly grew to meet the other needs of its customers, who desired to enhance their outdoor living space. The company now provides quality custom decks, porches, patios, outdoor kitchens, and much more to make outdoor living dreams a comfortable reality.
For custom jobs, Keystone strives to offer high-quality materials, superior craftsmanship, and custom designs built with excellence by its crews.
The showroom was completed by Miller Custom Construction in July of 2022, and recently held a grand opening celebration to promote the business.
Lyons National Bank and Finger Lakes Economic Development Center of Yates County both assisted Keystone Custom Decks with funding opportunities.
The showroom hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. Visit keystonecustomdecks.com.