CANANDAIGUA –– City Council has approved a new vendor to serve visitors at Kershaw Park on the north end of Canandaigua Lake.
Council voted Thursday to approve an agreement with Kix on Main to operate the concession at the park’s bathhouse building for an annual lease fee of $1,500. The prior lease of the concession stand expired Dec. 31, 2022.
The city solicited proposals for 2023, and the sole bidder was rejected over concerns about lease violations. The bid was submitted by last year’s vendor.
City staff identified Kix on Main as a possible vendor and reached agreement on a new lease. The agreement has an option for renewal for two more years.
Kix on Main owns and operates a restaurant on South Main Street in downtown Canandaigua.