CANANDAIGUA — An alumna of Johnson & Wales University with experience in chamber as well as hotel/resort sales and events management is the newest member of the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce team.
Mary “Molly” Kleven has accepted the role of manager, events & communications. She is responsible for staging the chamber’s recognition programs (Business Inspiration awards, Athena Leadership awards, Lifetime Achievement award) as well as the events that bring together friends and colleagues to congratulate the honorees. With support from committee volunteers, Kleven will also be responsible for the chamber’s annual golf tournament, monthly social mixers and periodic Chamber University programs.
“The time is right to staff for the return of live events,” said Ethan Fogg, president of the Canandaigua chamber. “Molly has the education, experience and familiarity with the area to begin delivering value immediately.”
Over 111 years, Canandaigua Chamber has grown to serve members in six counties from its offices and Visitor Center at 113 S. Main St. in downtown Canandaigua. Information about chamber members, benefits, recognition programs and events are available online at CanandaiguaChamber.com.