Knappers Canalside Pub and Music Café Where: 130 Water St., Penn Yan Founded: August 2022 Employees: 6 Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily starting April 3; reduced days in winter Phone: 315-694-7497
PENN YAN — The first thing many local residents think of when they hear the name Knapp & Schlappi is the venerable lumber company with sites in Penn Yan and Dundee.
However, the Knapp and Schlappi families — who are related, with roots in the Barrington/Dundee area — are known for something else.
“The Knapps and Schlappis were always about music ... and food,” said one member of those well-known families, Bob Knapp. “Every reunion we went to had good food and good music.”
So, when Knapp purchased the Water Street Wine Bar last summer and wanted to rebrand it, Knappers Canalside Pub and Music Café was born. It’s on the banks of the Keuka Lake Outlet.
“I want to showcase local talent and have good food,” Knapp said. “We’re not a high-end restaurant. We have a nice lunch menu and are adding certain things. The first thing I added was a shrimp cocktail. I think we have the best shrimp cocktail in Yates County.”
How Knapp ended up owning a food and music venue is an interesting tale.
A Dundee High School graduate, he worked at Agway Petroleum (now Agway Energy Services) for 10 years, spent eight years at Griffith Oil (now Griffith Energy), and started his own propane business before enrolling at Keuka College at the age of 48, earning a degree in occupational therapy.
“I had a karaoke/DJ business while attending Keuka,” he said. “I was Karaoke Bob.”
Knapp was an occupational therapist in Florida for 17 years before returning to Yates County and starting a similar practice in Penn Yan. On occasion, he would stop into the wine bar, which was then owned by Ray Spencer.
“I used to come here and thought it was a great little place and a great location,” he said. “I thought it had more possibilities. That’s just the way I’m built.”
Knapp bought the wine bar from another owner last summer and revamped the interior to display his family’s musical roots, including numerous photos. Knapp said his brothers, David and Larry, were in a local country group called the Hill and Valley Boys.
Knapp’s father, Dayton, and uncle, Willie Knapp, were in a group called the Barrington Ridge Runners. A drink at the pub is named for the band.
“My family has always been about music,” Knapp said. “This helps me to remember them and pass on their legacy.”
Knapp added that two of his cousins, Billy Schlappi and Randy Schlappi, are popular singer-songwriters in Nashville, Tenn. The father and son are known professionally as Billy Montana and Randy Montana and have written hit songs for the likes of Garth Brooks, Sara Evans, Jo Dee Messina, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride and, more recently, Luke Combs.
“Schlappi may be a big name in Dundee, but it’s not a big name down in Nashville,” Knapp said with a laugh, noting both Billy and Randy will be performing at his pub later this year.
Knapp also sprang this surprise: Michael Anthony, the longtime bassist for Van Halen, is scheduled to perform at Knappers April 15.
“He called me,” Knapp said. “That’s what I love about this business.”
On the food and beverage side, Knapp’s pub features craft beer, local wines, and spirits. That includes Barrington Distillers.
“We started with just appetizers and charcuterie boards, which the wine bar had ... and we added lunches later since we have a kitchen,” he said. “I took our menu to every business around here, as well as to the schools and county building. Takeout orders got us through the winter, and now people are coming in for lunch.”
Knapp expects business to take off when it gets warmer, as the patio near the outlet will be open and boats can dock. In addition, Knapp is a regular on local radio station WFLR, delivering “Knapper’s News.”
“It will get crazy out here in the summer,” he said. “We plan to do something called ‘Pancakes on the Patio’ and other things.
“This is a fun place ... and the business is doing well. The winter was slow, but people are hearing about us.”