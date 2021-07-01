GENEVA — Trisha Koczent has been named treasurer and chief financial officer at Finger Lakes Health.
Koczent has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare finance. Most recently she worked at Auburn Community Hospital, where she was the Chief Financial Officer. She oversaw all financial operations and departments, including Accounting and Payroll, Revenue Cycle, Patient Accounts, Health Information Management, Physician Billing, Population Health, and Materials Management.
Prior to that, Koczent held various executive positions in healthcare leadership in the Finger Lakes region.
She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from St. John Fisher College. A certified public accountant and Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, Koczent attended The Academy for Healthcare Leadership Advancement through the Healthcare Association of New York at Cornell University.
She lives in Geneva with her husband, Rob.