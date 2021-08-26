URBANA — Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery has earned the 4th Best Winery Tour and 7th Best Wine Tasting Room in a national poll hosted by USA Today 10Best.
Nominees in each category were selected by a panel as part of an editorial review and voted on by readers over the course of four weeks.
The USA Today 10Best editorial said the following: “Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, located in the Finger Lakes wine region of New York, previously offered informative group vineyard tours, including barrel tasting events. Since the pandemic, the winery has launched a Progressive Tasting Experience, which 10Best’s Food and Drink Editor Kae Lani Palmisano considers ‘the most interesting and adapted wine tour (in the region).’ The winery provides guided instructional tastings for small groups, with five different tasting stations, each having a theme-related selection of wines.”
The Progressive Tasting Experience at Dr. Konstantin Frank was conceived in the spring of 2020 as the winery prepared for reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Tasters travel to four different stations set up throughout each tasting room. Each station offers an educational theme relating to the history of the winery. Participants learn the production of sparkling wines, how Konstantin Frank ignited the vinifera revolution, why old vines are important to wine quality, innovations in winemaking, and stories of the women of the generations. At each station, there is a selection of wines that relate to each theme.
“A core of our mission is to educate and tell the story of our founder, Dr. Konstantin Frank, who revolutionized the wines of our region,” fourth-generation owner Meaghan Frank said. “This tasting experience was developed to offer all our guests a safe place to taste without sacrificing education, guest experience, tasting excellence and enjoyment.”
Reservations are recommended for all tastings at Dr. Frank. Make them at www.drfrankwines.com.