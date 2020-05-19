CANANDAIGUA — The developers of the new Lake House on Canandaigua at the north end of the lake announced Monday that they have hired an executive chef and unveiled the name of one of its new restaurants.
The new executive chef is Scott Riesenberger. The name of the restaurant will be Rose Tavern.
Riesenberger, a Rochester native, will oversee menus at the Rose Tavern, the re-imagined Sand Bar, the wedding venue, and additional room service and common-area dining.
“Launching and overseeing the culinary programming at The Lake House is a dream come true,” Riesenberger said. “I grew up in this region so it only feels natural to return home for this dynamic new chapter in my career.”
Riesenberger has 20 years of experience in some of the world’s top kitchens, with a style of seasonal contemporary American with European influences.
Lake House officials said Riesenberger was diagnosed with Celiac disease in 2009, which has influenced his in-depth understanding of the different dietary and nutritional restrictions and preferences of customers and guests. He said all dishes will be made available with gluten-free options.
The Rose Tavern name comes from Richard’s Wild Irish Rose, the first product developed by Marvin and Mickey Sands about 50 years ago. The Tavern will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The Lake House on Canandaigua developers are the Sands family, founders of Canandaigua Wine Co. The developers purchased the former Inn on the Lake and removed all of those buildings to make way for the Lake House project. It will feature 125 guest rooms and suites, a timber-framed event barn, a pool, year-round hot tub, wellness center, boardwalk for water sports, boat slips, a spa, casual and fine dining, and access by seaplane.
Heading the Lake House project are Bill Caleo and Doug Bennett, grandchildren of Marvin and Mickey Sands. The design of the project is by The Brooklyn Home Company and Studio Tack, led by Bill Caleo,; his sister, Lyndsay Caleo Karol; and Lyndsay’s husband, artist Fitzhugh Karol.
In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first structure on the property earmarked to open will be the Sand Bar July 1. The Rose Tavern will follow with a Sept. 1 opening. These dates are based on current mandates and state and local policies, and are subject to change. The hotel plans to open its doors in August.