GENEVA — If numbers demonstrate an outstanding contest, then the 57th Annual National Lake Trout Derby is in the winner’s circle again. The 2021 event had 720 registered anglers, which is fantastic considering the ramifications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The excitement was evident on Memorial Day as contestants wandered into Stivers Seneca Marine on the south end of Seneca Lake. Stivers has been derby headquarters for three years, and the winning fish were on display in the cooler.
It was the second year that a landlocked salmon claimed the $10,000 Grand Prize, beating the famous Seneca Lake trout by over a pound. That is pretty neat, however the wining angler had a fish story that tops them all.
“You won’t believe it when I tell you,” Rick Willower, the 52-year-old Geneva resident said during the awards ceremony.
I told him I’ll start with some facts then he could tell his tale. Willower, a New York State trooper based in Syracuse, was fishing with his sons, Jake, 21, and Luke, 14, his father Jerry and brother Scott who was visiting from Florida.
They were on the west side of Seneca on Sunday, May 30, trolling in 30 feet of water. There setup was two down riggers and three inline planer boards on each side of the 21-foot Lund Pro-V-Magnum. They also have a flat line behind the boat. The terminal ends were an assortment of small spoons.
Those are the facts, so what exactly happened to get the salmon in the net?
“Well, you are not going to believe it, but here’s what happened,” Willower told me. “A fish hit the inline planer and it screamed out line while jumping.”
“We do the usual rotation for fighting fish, so I grabbed the rod, and the line snapped. I saw the planer on the surface of the water, so we reeled everything in, turned around and looked for the planer.”
Willower found the board and grabbed one end — nothing was there. He was able to reach over and grab the other end and felt a tug. The salmon broke the line to the rod but was still hooked to the planer.
“I started bringing the fish closer using hand over hand,” he told me. “I got it close, however it started swimming in circles under the boat. It was like catching a tuna. It took two tries with the net to finally put the 13.13-pound landlocked salmon in the boat.”
I told Rick Willower that was certainly a fish tale, and if he weren’t sitting across from me, I would find it hard to believe.
He told me the $10,000 Grand Prize money would be divided among everyone on the boat.
Bob Stivers, President of Finger Lakes Sports-O-Rama — the organization that runs the derby — said the event’s success is attributed to everyone working tirelessly for the National Lake Trout Derby.
Major sponsors for the 2021 event were Bank of the Finger Lakes, Stivers Seneca Marine, and AFLAC.
With $33,250 cash paid out and 100% of derby entrance fee going back to the National Lake Trout Derby, the iconic event will continue to put Seneca Lake on anglers’ agenda.
For a complete listing in all divisions go to the web at https://www.laketroutderby.org/