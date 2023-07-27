GENEVA — Lots of folks have been talking about what’s happening — or, to be more accurate, not happening — at the former Geneva American Legion property on Lochland Road, where a Pennsylvania company is building a $25.2 million hotel and condominium project.
It’s not just the grocery store or gas station where this talk takes place. It came up at the city’s most recent Industrial Development Agency meeting, where Administrator Tracy Verrier touched on Lake’s Edge Seneca. She said the developers, Rivers Edge Capital, are placing focus on the 51 luxury townhomes that are to be built on the lower end of the 13-acre lakefront property on Lochland, which is not visible from the road.
“They have some demand on the housing side, so they’re trying to get that done,” she told IDA members at their July 7 meeting.
“So that project is not stalled?” IDA board member Jason Fulton asked.
No, he was told.
Fulton was not so sure.
“I walked it,” he said. “There’s nothing going on there.”
City Manager Amie Hendrix, who attends IDA meetings, said she’s heard the “stalled” talk as well, and it’s overblown.
“It was paused for a brief moment going through the financing,” she said. “They were tied to some of the international financing that had challenges. They are moving forward.”
However, work was paused in May, also, and when reached at that time by the Finger Lakes Times, company spokesperson Adam Dechow acknowledged financing issues but emphasized they were solved.
“As with any major development project such as Lake’s Edge Seneca, there are outside investors helping to fund the project,” he said at the time. “We had an investor who was no longer able to fund their portion of the project, so we pivoted to backup investors to fill in that gap, which they have done. Despite the change in our original funding plans, work has continued at the property as planned.”
He noted a lumber delivery coming in at the end of that month, “at which time we will begin framing the two buildings near the lake, followed by our mechanical rough-in. Lake’s Edge Seneca continues to progress as planned despite these unfortunate rumors.”
However, a look at the property on Monday from neighboring Belhurst Castle appears to support Fulton’s assessment of minimal activity. No one was on the site. The work gate was closed. Concrete forms appeared to have been poured for at least one building on the land closest to Seneca Lake, but there was no visible framing.
Neal Braman, the city’s development director, confirmed work has stopped. He said he reached out to the developers about a month ago and was assured construction would resume in August.
“It sounds like it could be a couple of weeks,” Braman said, noting that plumbing inspections have been done by the code office on the site.
Hendrix said Tuesday that she had “nothing further than what Neal provided. Construction is set to resume in August.”
Dechow did not respond to an email requesting comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anne Nenneau, chair of the IDA, said at the IDA meeting that demand for the luxury condos has been strong, with 17 of 22 units for the first two buildings sold.
In 2021, the IDA approved a scaled-back deal that provides Lake’s Edge with $5.8 million in tax breaks, a little over $1 million less than the developers originally requested. A number of residents criticized the tax breaks as corporate welfare. However, supporters say the project will provide significant tax benefits on a property that was previously off the tax rolls (the American Legion), plus additional jobs. They also believe the project will spur additional development.
The townhomes are not part of the IDA-approved tax incentives. The IDA package applies to the 113-room hotel, restaurant, and events center.
The developers said during groundbreaking in August 2022 that the townhomes would be available for occupation in spring 2023.
According to a list on Sotheby’s International Realty, the townhomes are priced in the $700,000 range and go up, depending “on size, finishes and location.”