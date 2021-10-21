GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its October Business After Hours Networking Mixer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust’s newest office location Oct. 13. Around 50 Chamber members, partners, ambassadors and other guests attended the networking event.
During the BAH Mixer, guests enjoyed refreshments and saw the changes throughout CNB’s recently opened office building at 287 Hamilton St., the former home of Friendly’s Restaurant, which underwent a complete renovation this past summer. Guests were able to talk with CNB staff and leadership, including Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager Diana Perry and Assistant Manager and Chamber Board Member Polly Clark, as well as CNB President and CEO Frank Hamlin III.
Hamlin represents the fifth generation of the Hamlin family to lead the company. He is the great-great-grandson of Frank H. Hamlin, who was the first president of the bank in 1887.
To learn even more about CNB and their personalized services for individuals and businesses, visit their website at www.cnbank.com.
The next Business After Hours Networking Mixer will take place from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Located at 35 Lakefront Drive. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required, as space is limited.
Attendees are asked to RSVP for any upcoming events at least one week in advance by contacting the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or emailing info@genevany.com. All 2020 season passes sold prior to Covid shutdowns will be accepted for the November BAH.
The purpose of BAH Mixers is to help increase awareness of Chamber members by offering guests the opportunity to visit and experience the business location and to see and/or sample the property’s products and/or services. The opportunity to host BAH Mixers is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership.
To learn more, visit www.genevany.com.