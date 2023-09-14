SENECA FALLS — Claudia Faust and her granddaughter, Jennifer Curran, pronounced their recent shopping experience at the town’s newest place for closeouts “awesome!”
“Jennifer, we might have to put you on the roof,” Faust said as she wrestled an artificial tree taller than the youngster into her car that was parked in front of the store in Kingdom Plaza.
Faust lives in Florida most of the year but still has a home in Waterloo, and it was the first time she had visited LC New York. She said she was impressed with the tree in a large wicker basket, as well as the craft items she found for Jennifer.
The store, in the space previously occupied by Real Deals, opened to the public June 8 and features closeouts from a major retailer at bargain prices. It is actually not a new business; it operated out of another space in the plaza for about three years, but only sold online and shipped everything.
“But then they started to get things like this,” said store manager Pete Semmel while sitting at a massive dining set in the store. “It’s not something you’re going to be able to ship.”
The other space is now LC New York’s warehouse, Semmel said. He co-manages the store with his wife, Rachel. Their friend, Crystal Salerno, owns the business with her brother; Salerno lives in Waterloo and the Semmels live in Clyde. Salerno and Rachel Semmel, formerly Rachel DeLeo, have been friends from their childhood days in that Wayne County village.
Salerno’s brother owns a similar business in South Carolina and got his sister into the online effort. When she decided to take it retail, she called on the Semmels, who were living in Missouri at the time, and their three sons, ages 23, 18, and 16, to help her.
“We stocked the store in under a month; we had to make it all fit and make quick decisions,” Pete Semmel said. “It’s flourishing. We want to keep that momentum.”
LC New York gets about 100 pallets of merchandise every week, and the Semmels never know what’s coming. It could be anything from televisions to cookware, sporting goods, clothing, toys, pool accessories or furniture. It’s whatever the major retailer, whom Pete Semmel declined to name, can’t sell in its warehouse stores.
Also, there are potted artificial plants, like the one that Faust bought. There were several different kinds to choose from, as well as door flower wreaths and other home decor, including rugs.
“Everything except food,” he said. “We don’t get to pick.”
A woman who declined to give her name cradled a pair of snowshoes she intended to purchase, even on a hot summer day. They will come in handy this winter, she said.
Semmel also holds sales on top of the discounted prices. In a recent week there was 30% off storewide and 50% off sporting goods and fitness items. Summer seasonal is 60% off. Clothing was on sale too, with dresses, shorts, jeans and leggings going for $3 and hoodies for $6.
The store and the warehouse employ a total of 10 people and three more run the continuing online business, which sells on eBay. Pete Semmel said the jobs are steady work situations, which bolster employment opportunities in the area.
Besides offering the bargains on what the Semmels consider quality merchandise, LC New York is doing its part to support community endeavors too. They have donated to fundraisers to support veterans, and they also plan to lend their efforts to endeavors by school groups and other non-profit organizations who help in Seneca County.
Military support hits close to home. The Semmels’ middle son, Spencer, just left for the Army, and their older son, Seth, will be joining the Air Force in November. Their youngest son, Schuyler, is thinking about a career in the Armed Forces, also.
“It’s been ongoing and it’s important to us,” Pete Semmel said about doing public service through the business. “Last year, Crystal donated a pallet of toys to the county for kids. We want to give back however we can to a community that is supporting us.”