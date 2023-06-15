CANANDAIGUA — Leadership Ontario, also known as LeadOn, has announced the successful conclusion of its second year, providing a transformative leadership development program for individuals residing or working in Ontario County.
Over the course of the 2022-23 program, 16 participants embarked on a journey throughout Ontario County, enhancing their leadership skills and delving into vital issues impacting our community. The final program day was June 9.
Throughout the program, participants engaged in a diverse range of activities, including exploring tourism and arts, innovation in agriculture and education, and gaining a comprehensive understanding of county government, among other subjects. Each day provided the cohort with a deep dive into Ontario County demographics, the interplay between the private and public sectors, and a newfound appreciation for the wealth of community assets and resources available.
The participants represented a broad array of professional and geographic backgrounds, and the program not only fostered a heightened self-awareness of their unique leadership styles but also strengthened their employers’ ties to Ontario County.
“I have taken more leadership roles on the boards I serve on and have found that I want to have a larger role in the change that happens in my community,” said Jacob Maslyn, agriculture educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Leadership Ontario’s third year will feature a comprehensive program consisting of 12 full-day sessions. The program will kick off with a two-day retreat and culminate in a graduation ceremony. Monthly sessions will take place from September 2023 to June 2024. Program dates for year three are available on the Leadership Ontario website. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible at LeadershipOntario.org. Space is limited to 20 candidates.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, possess an interest in public or community service, and exhibit a commitment to “pay it forward” by promoting the program and participating in future years. Additionally, candidates must secure the support of the businesses or organizations they represent and attend an interview as part of the selection process.
The tuition for Leadership Ontario is $1,700. Prospective applicants are encouraged to seek financial sponsorship, and scholarships are available thanks to the generous support of program sponsors. The founding sponsor, Ontario County, has been instrumental in providing crucial backing, along with Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The Leadership Ontario Steering Committee welcomes additional sponsors to help offset program costs and enable greater community impact.
For more information about Leadership Ontario, interested parties are invited to reach out to Tracey at tracey@partnershipoc.org or call 585-396-4554.