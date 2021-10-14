FARMINGTON — Leonard’s Express – a transportation services provider that offers refrigerated trucking, dry van, warehousing, and freight brokerage services – is a recipient of the 2021 HDT Truck Fleet Innovator Award. Leonard’s operates more than 650 trucks and moves over 15,000 shipments per month across the United States and portions of Canada.
Leonard’s Express CEO Ken Johnson accepted the award during the Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange event Aug. 26 in Scottsdale, Arizona. “I’m very proud of the entire Leonard’s Express family,” said Johnson, reflecting on receiving the award and also on celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary earlier this year. “We try to do things differently to set ourselves apart and create an environment where our services are valued. Our success with technology, and the training required to effectively use it, has a lot to do with the quality of the people we’ve brought onboard and the acquisitions we’ve made.”
Heavy Duty Trucking named six trucking fleet executives as its HDT Truck Fleet Innovators for 2021, citing their leadership in areas including technician training and maintenance; leading-edge truck and trailer specs and technology; driver training and retention; building a culture of safety, and infusing data and digitalization into every aspect of the company.