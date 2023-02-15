FARMINGTON — Leonard’s Express — a transportation services provider offering refrigerated trucking, dry van, warehousing and freight brokerage services — has been named one of North America’s top 20 fleets to drive for by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge.
This is the second consecutive year that Leonard’s Express has been recognized as one of the best for-hire trucking companies for providing exemplary work environments for their professional truck drivers and employees.
This year, 165 fleets were nominated and from that group, 95 finalists were selected. CarriersEdge and TCA then narrowed the field to 20 award winners. “Leonard’s Express has been named a Best Fleet to Drive For the last two years because of their commitment to ensuring driver success and well-being,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “From empowering their driver advocates to hosting routine simulator training, from encouraging mental health days to a generous retirement plan, Leonard’s has created programs and a culture that supports its drivers from day one.”
To be considered for the Best Fleets program, for-hire companies operating 10 or more tractor trailers had to receive a nomination from one of their company drivers or owner-operators. The fleets were then evaluated using a scoring matrix covering a variety of categories, including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional development, and career path/advancement opportunities, among other criteria. Surveys were also conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working with the fleets.
“Accessibility to leadership is one of the things I admire most about this company,” explained Leonard’s Express driver Keith Buchanan on a recent episode of Leading the Way at Leonard’s, a podcast for truck drivers and transportation & logistics professionals. “Senior leaders know who I am. I can reach out at any time and I will be heard. I know they would be deeply concerned if I wanted to move to another company, and that is very important to me.”
His feelings are shared by others in leadership positions in the company.
“Staying connected with our drivers allows us to focus on improvement, every single day,” said Shannon Struzik, VP of People and Development for Leonard’s Express. “Our driver advisory board helps us keep a pulse on what matters most to drivers. This award is a testament to our dedicated staff who support drivers and make Leonard’s a great place to work for all employees.”
The top 20 fleets will be honored at the annual TCA Convention next month. The award ceremony is scheduled for March 6, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.