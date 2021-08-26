Joseph “Joey” Depoian

Depoian

 Submitted photo

GENEVA — The Linden Social Club has a new dhef, Joseph “Joey” Depoian.

The Brighton resident has worked at California Rollin' II in Rochester and The Otesaga Resort in Cooperstown. In addition, he apprenticed with a Master Butcher in Puglia, Italy.

