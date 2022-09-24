GENEVA — If there weren’t enough reasons to come down to hopping Linden Street on Saturday nights, Vinifera owner Jim Cecere offers one more: the Linden Wine Series.
The event launched over the summer, with street tastings focused on a number of Finger Lakes varietals that have included cabernet franc, riesling, sparkling and Finger Lakes terroir specialties.
On Saturday night, pinot noir is the star of the show for the fifth in the series, with chardonnay in the spotlight in the series finale Oct. 15.
For $40, Linden Wine Series participants can sample wines, spirits and brews produced by six to 10 regional beverage makers. All the events start at 6 p.m., with a registration tent opening at 5:30 p.m. You can also register online at lindenwineseries.com.
On Saturday night, 8-10 wineries will be pouring onsite, Cecere said.
All the proceeds go to either the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association or the Finger Lakes Land Trust, Cecere noted.
The event didn’t take long to gain steam, said Cecere. He first capped participants at 75, but has expanded it to 100.
He said the wine series is another reason for folks to come down to the city’s food and beverage hub.
“It’s attracting more and more people,” he said. “Linden is already a fun and bustling street (with Live on Linden and the food and beverage offerings). People feel really comfortable here.”
Word of the wine series is getting out. A couple from Ohio had heard from a local about it and drove into Geneva for the event.
“We’ve seen that quite a bit,” he said.
Cecere may have founded the wine series, but emphasized it’s the sponsors and the businesses of Linden Street that are helping to make it a success.
“It’s not that much work on my part,” he said.