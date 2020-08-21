For those who love live music, 2020 has been one tough year.
Through a good portion of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no live music to be heard as bars and restaurants were closed under a widespread shutdown of businesses initiated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Music returned with the phased reopenings, which allowed restaurants, wineries and similar establishments to open their doors under limited conditions.
However, live music could be significantly curtailed going forward. The state Liquor Authority this week issued clarifications regarding live music that are having an immediate impact.
The Liquor Authority said only “incidental music is permissible at this time. That means advertised and/or ticketed shows are not permissible; music should be incidental to the dining experience and not the draw itself.”
The goal is to discourage people from staying at establishments for extended periods of time that could potentially raise the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Violators could lose their liquor licenses.
The clarification put an end to a successful series of small-scale musical performances the Smith Center for Arts has been producing for the new seasonal wine bar, restaurant and bed-and-breakfast, Supernatural Lake in southern Seneca County. The shows required tickets, which would be in violation of Liquor Authority rules under COVID-19.
“They’re really a wine bar that has food,” said Smith Executive Director Susie Monagan. “They can’t risk that (losing their liquor license). I get that 100%.”
Shows were scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and all of them have been canceled — as are shows scheduled into September, Monagan said.
“We had to tell all those artists that it’s not going to happen,” she said.
Monagan has been supportive of state efforts to contain the sometimes-deadly virus, but thinks this move is overreach, saying ticketed events offer the advantage of controlling crowd size and affords better contact tracing in case there are infections because they have the names of those purchasing tickets.
She added that Smith shows at Supernatural have been “totally compliant” in terms of social distancing, masks and food and drink requirements.
The Finger Lakes region’s infection rate has remained steady — 0.05% on Wednesday — even with the reopening of restaurants and other beverage venues.
It’s not the controlled settings of restaurants and other establishments that are the problem, she said. Instead, it’s more likely incidents like the one at Syracuse University, where a gathering of at least 100 students Wednesday evening drew the condemnation of school officials who fear it could cause community spread.
Monagan said restaurants and other venues are being unfairly punished for the sins of others, and this has caused a major economic loss for them and the musical artists who have scant places to play.
She called the Liquor Authority ruling “incredibly brutal and it came out of nowhere.”
Muranda Cheese in Fayette has been offering live music, said Blane Murray, who runs the tasting room and entertainment venue. However, Murray, son of owners Tom and Nancy Murray, said Friday morning Sunday's music has been canceled.
He noted that Muranda continues to strictly follow all state guidelines, which include having patrons purchase some sort of food with each drink, keeping groups socially distant and requiring masks when patrons are not seated.
However, Murray is troubled by the Liquor Authority ruling that musical performances cannot be advertised. He’s unsure if that means just paid advertising or that it also includes Facebook and Instagram postings.
“We’re waiting to hear: What does advertising mean?” said Murray.
Like Monagan, Murray thinks the clarification on live music released by the Liquor Authority seems excessive.
“It’s just getting a little ridiculous,” he said. “I think we’re doing everything we can to limit the virus.”