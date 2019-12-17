GENEVA — Lyons National Bank has broken ground on its new 16th branch, this one at 1423 Hathaway Drive in Farmington near Route 332.
“LNB has been doing business in Farmington for years, and we’re excited to bring a full-service office to the community,” LNB President Tom Kime said in a press release. “Farmington is a thriving area and we’re confident residents will find our model of banking appealing and our new location accessible and convenient.”
LNB’s new Farmington office is the site of the Hathaway House, a landmark building dating back to the 1790s. LNB officials said the original house has been saved and will be restored and used as a community room available to local organizations as a meeting space.
Geneva-based LNB is working closely with local historians and Hathaway descendants to “incorporate the rich history of the Hathaway family into the design.”
“We want the Farmington community to feel a sense of pride when they visit the branch, as it incorporates the second-oldest structure in Ontario County,” said Kime. “While we look to celebrate the past, we are excited to invest in the continued development of Farmington and play a role in its future growth and success.”
Attending the Wednesday, Dec. 11 groundbreaking were State Sen. Pam Helming; Assemblyman Brian Kolb; Farmington Town Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe; Farmington Director of Planning and Development Ronald Brand; and Farmington Historian Donna Hill-Herendeen. They all delivered brief remarks.
The new branch is expected to open in the spring of 2020.
LNB is a $1.15 billion independent, community bank with branch offices in Wayne, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, Yates, Onondaga and Cayuga counties.