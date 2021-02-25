LYONS — Lyons National Bank has added a face familiar in area banking circles to its management team.
Rob Sollenne was hired as senior vice president, director of performance improvement. In this newly created role, Sollenne will be responsible for managing key areas within LNB, along with initiatives focused on bank performance improvement.
Sollenne brings over 38 years of experience to his new role.
“We are excited to have Rob join LNB,” LNB President and CEO Tom Kime said. “His connection to community through his volunteer efforts exemplifies our LNB philosophy of investing in our communities, and his hometown focus, coupled with strong banking and management experience, uniquely positions him as a key asset to the bank.”
Sollenne serves on the boards of many local organizations, including the Geneva Family YMCA, Geneva Scholarship Associates, the Ontario County Economic Development Corp., Geneva’s Knights of Columbus, Geneva Junior Football, Quail Summit Senior Housing, the city of Geneva Local Development Corp., Geneva Growth, and Geneva Community Projects.
He lives in Geneva with his wife, Karen, and has four grown children, one daughter and three sons.