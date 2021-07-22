GENEVA — Lyons National Bank has been honored with an award from one of the nation’s leading lenders.
The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., more commonly known as Freddie Mac, awarded LNB its Home Possible RISE Award for Greatest Volume. RISE stands for Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence.
“It is truly an honor to have received the prestigious Home Possible RISE Award for a third year in a row for our work to help people in our communities enjoy the benefits of homeownership,” LNB Senior Vice President Joshua Miller said.
In 2020, LNB provided lending to 632 families to help them purchase homes within the bank’s seven-county footprint.
To be eligible for a Home Possible RISE Award, lenders must be active Freddie Mac seller/servicers, and correspondent lenders and brokers must originate through those seller/servicers.
Find all of the award winners at FreddieMac.com/HomePossible/RISE.