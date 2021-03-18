GENEVA — Lyons National Bank has promoted nine employees who, according to the company’s CEO and president, excelled in their respective positions last year.
“I am pleased to acknowledge the following individuals for their outstanding performance,” Tom Kime said. “The commitment exhibited by these team members, coupled with their additional responsibilities this year, made them exceptional candidates for promotion.”
The following employees were promoted:
• Ryan Hallings, agricultural and commercial loan officer, was promoted to senior vice president. Hallings joined the bank in 2012, and was the recipient of LNB’s 2013 Breakthrough Employee of the Year and 2019 Employee of the Year. In addition to managing a lending portfolio, he serves as a team leader in his department.
• Kimberly Kelley, director of human resources, was promoted to senior vice president. With over 19 years of service with LNB, Kelley plays an instrumental role in overseeing the management of recruitment, staffing, compensation and benefits responsibilities. She is an active board member of the Wayne County Home Meal Services.
• Angela Merola, senior collector, was promoted to vice president. Merola joined LNB in 2007 and most recently won the 2018 Employee of the Year award. In 2020, her customer service interaction was instrumental in facilitating and managing payment deferral programs for qualifying individuals.
• Melonie Tiffany, director of internal audit, was promoted to vice president. Joining LNB in 2007, Tiffany most recently received the president’s “WOW! Excellence in Service Team Member” award in 2020. With 14 years of audit experience, she ensures LNB maintains the highest industry standards.
• Danielle Ayers, human resources specialist, was promoted to banking officer. Joining LNB in 2014, Ayers presents a positive reflection of LNB’s culture while covering many facets that impact current bank employees and new recruits.
• Kari Bezek, mortgage originator, was promoted to banking officer. Bezek joined LNB in February 2017. A native of Penn Yan, she is responsible for residential mortgage lending in and around the Yates County area.
• Wendy DiSanto, guaranteed loan coordinator, was promoted to banking officer. Joining LNB in 2017, DiSanto won LNB’s 2018 Rookie of the Year award and most recently won the president’s “WOW! Excellence in Service Team Member” award in 2020. DiSanto most recently served as lead SBA representative on the Bank’s PPP loan team.
• Kim Emperato, wealth manager, was promoted to banking officer. Emperato joined LNB Financial Services in 2018 with a strong background in wealth management. Working from LNB’s Auburn office, she serves individuals in and across the Cayuga and Seneca county area. Emperato won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and most recently earned the Wealth Management Charter Professional designation from the American College of Financial Planning.
• Scott Russell, mortgage underwriter, was promoted to banking officer. Russell joined LNB in 2017. With 13 years of lending experience, he is responsible for underwriting the LNB’s home equity volume while working closely with branch office staff in the home equity process.