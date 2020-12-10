LYONS — Lyons National Bank has promoted Allison Verkey to branch manager at LNB’s Clyde office and Carrie Vincent to the same position at the Jordan office.
Verkey joined LNB in 2013. She had been assistant branch manager of the Clyde office, and was awarded LNB’s Breakthrough Employee of the Year in 2019.
Vincent joined LNB’s Jordan office in 2011, and also was promoted from assistant branch manager. She has 16 years of banking experience.
Vincent is on the Dollars for Scholars Board of Directors at Jordan-Elbridge High School.
In their new roles, Verkey and Vincent will be responsible for branch production and growth, along with retail and business development and community involvement.
“Allison and Carrie have played important roles in the success of their respective offices,” LNB President Tom Kime said. “We know they will continue to support our customers with their outstanding customer service.”