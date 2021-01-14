AUBURN — Kim Emperato, wealth advisor for LNB Financial Services, has earned the Wealth Management Certified Professional designation from The American College of Financial Services.
Launched in December 2017, the WMCP program provides a comprehensive curriculum in goals-based investment management centered on client goals. Candidates for the designation must demonstrate a foundational knowledge of financial economics, including portfolio and life-cycle theory.
The program’s state-of-the-art digital delivery includes five simulations to illustrate, teach and integrate complex wealth and investment management concepts in an innovative format that provides an opportunity for experiential learning. Life-cycle planning strategies, asset allocation decisions, and research-based investment analysis are among key topics covered. Moving beyond simple investment management, WMCP helps advisors transform theory into applied knowledge.
Emperato has been in the financial services industry for 20 years. In her current capacity with LNB Financial Services, which is in Lyons National Bank, she serves individuals and businesses in Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties.