CANANDAIGUA — Apparel Printers Plus is partnering with Full Circle Home and Canandaigua National Bank this May and early June in honor of heroes, past and present.
Apparel Printers Plus has designed a limited edition t-shirt to raise funds in support of Full Circle Home, which helps deployed troops send their handwritten love note and a box of curated gifts to their source of support at home — mom, wife, sister, best friend etc. At Mother’s Day it was made of up five gifts, and at Christmas, a full 12 Days of Christmas. This connection helps to strengthen their bonds and brings continued strength during the long distances of a deployment.
Apparel Printers Plus has been a longtime supporter of Full Circle Home and celebrates troops and their heroes at home. Since 2007, Full Circle Home has connected 31,000 deployed service members with their loved ones at home, and Apparel Printers Plus has been a vital part of that effort.
“Full Circle Home’s programs are a great way to support our service members overseas,” said Tim Maher, president of Apparel Printers Plus. “We have the privilege of being home with our families during holidays. This is the right thing to do — to offer our troops the opportunity to connect even though they are so far away.”
He said his company’s goal is to sell 600 shirts. The limited edition shirts are being sold at all Canandaigua National Bank & Trust branches.
“This will allow Full Circle Home to create additional holiday boxes for deserving families, honoring and connecting those who sacrifice so much for all of us here at home,” he said. “Even though we are not in the service, we can do so much in support of our troops.”
Vickie Durfee, executive director and founder of Full Circle Home, said she wanted to express her deepest gratitude and appreciation to Apparel Printers Plus.
“The simple act of giving a gift with a hand written note can bridge the gap between our troops and those who support them. The troops share with us how deserving their loved ones are,” according to Full Circle Home’s website, http://www.fullcirclehome.org/.
The connection provides encouragement and support for those at home and overseas because the whole family is affected by a deployment.
For information, visit apparelprintersplus.com.