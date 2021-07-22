GENEVA — A local attorney has received the 2020 Hon. Michael F. Dillon Attorneys for Children Award.
Brian James Fay received the award from Presiding Justice Gerald J. Whalen June 22. Fay was designated to receive the award by the Fourth Department Attorneys for Children Advisory Committee, which annually chooses two attorneys from each of the Fifth, Seventh and Eighth Judicial Districts to receive the honor.
The award signifies vigorous advocacy on behalf of children. It’s named for the late Presiding Justice Michael F. Dillon, who spearheaded the development of the highest quality of representation for children in the Fourth Judicial Department and who initiated mandatory training for attorneys for children in New York state.