ROCHESTER — Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate presented Dixon Schwabl founder and chair Lauren Dixon with its 35th annual Athena International Award.
The award is given annually to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service, and the professional advancement of women.
After a start in television, Dixon successfully launched her own advertising and public relations business in a male-dominated field. Dixon Schwabl , located in Victor, has been one of the Top 25 Small Companies to Work for in America for 15 consecutive years. It has been ranked one of the Top 20 on the Ad Age list and the Top 20 on the PR News list for five years. Laura Dixon also received the Athena Young Professional Award from the chamber of commerce in 2018.
A link to the 2021 ATHENA International Award magazine can be found at bit.ly/2021ATHENAmag.