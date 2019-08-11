FAYETTE — Summer in the Finger Lakes region is filled with athletic events and competitions.
More frequent than anything are local 5K runs to benefit local causes and charities.
The next upcoming 5K is the 8th annual Vino & The Beasts 5K sponsored by Beast Mode Athletics, 3 Brothers Wineries, and Zugibe Vineyards — which will be held at 3 Brothers Wineries.
This isn’t your typical 5K. It is a 5K obstacle run that runs through the mud and muck of vineyards.
The 3.7-mile, 13-obstacle course includes challenges such as “The Tangler,” hay bales, a swimming portion called “The Beast Bath,” and much more.
Over the course of the history of the event, Vino & The Beasts has raised more than $20,000 for local charities such as American Cancer Society and ACR Health.
While Vino & The Beasts is a grueling and fun 5K race, there will also be things to do at 3 Brothers after the race.
The post race celebration will have live music, free wine tastings and food to purchase. Awards will be given to the top performing athletes and participants with the best costumes.
Athletes who wish to participate must sign a waiver and present it the morning of the race.
For more information and to download the waiver, visit the website at www.vinoandthebeasts.com.
Included with the registration fee is an event T-shirt, free wine tasting, an event wine glass and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.