LOCATE Finger Lakes is once again offering students in the Finger Lakes region the opportunity to participate in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) to ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship in middle and high schools students across the region.
LOCATE Finger Lakes will sponsor two YEA! chapters, one at Finger Lakes Community College and one at Cayuga Community College
With the two colleges on board, YEA! has launched its recruiting season for motivated students, ages 12-18, who are creative and interested in learning about how to start a successful business.
Through the generous sponsorship of Lyons National Bank along with LOCATE Finger Lakes, the regular tuition cost of $1,000 per student for participation in the program has been waived, and every student accepted into the program will attend tuition-free.
Those students will learn the “magic formula” on how to come up with a great idea, pitch it to investors, secure funding and launch a real business or non-profit, all in less than 100 hours.
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy has successfully mentored students who have appeared on the hit TV show “Shark Tank” and been featured in publications such as the New York Times, USA Today, Good Morning America, INC.com, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes and more.
YEA! graduates also have been awarded millions of dollars in college scholarships and in venture capital VC funding, and have gone on to graduate from some of the world’s best business schools.
Students in grades 6-12 are eligible to apply to either location. Classes will meet once a week beginning in October until graduation, which takes place in early June.
Classes at Cayuga Community College will be held on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. To apply to the CCC YEA! program, contact Pam Heleen at pamela.heleen@cayuga-cc.edu. Application deadline is Sept. 13.
Classes at FLCC will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon To apply to the FLCC YEA! program, visit flcc.edu/YEA. Application deadline is Sept. 15.
Since 2004, over 9,000 students between the ages of 12 and 18 have launched more than 6,000 real businesses and non-profits, cool inventions, and fun ideas.
The program’s goal is to teach every kid in America how to “make a job” not just take a job and that success is synonymous with freedom.
