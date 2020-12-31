MACEDON — At the beginning of 2020, Long Acre Farms and JD Wine Cellars, an agri-tourism farm and winery in Macedon, decided to become a no-tipping farm. All money that customers felt they would like to leave would be donated to a different charity each year in their local community. This year, the Wayne County Community Endowment was chosen, and the staff, friends, family, and customers of Long Acre Farms were able to raise $1,350.
COVID-19 has impacted businesses around the world, and Long Acres & JD Wine Cellars are no different. But with the help of willing employees, changing protocols, and having the space and business plan to adapt significantly, they were able to remain open during their spring, summer, and fall seasons. Because of the ability to remain open, they were able to give back to the local community in a small, but significant way.
“With a farm market, ice cream shop, tasting room and outdoor activity area our business is vastly different than a bar or restaurant. We wanted customers to enjoy their time here and not feel obligated to tip each time they approached a register,” said owner Joan Allen. “The customers of the farm loved the idea using what they may have tipped being donated and did not shy away from the opportunity to give back.”
“At this season of giving, this donation will make a difference to help people who are in need right here in Wayne County,” said Ken Miller, a member of the Wayne County Community Endowment Advisory Committee. The Wayne County Community Endowment is a local fund that provides grants for organizations that directly impact the health, well-being, and quality of life for residents of Wayne County. This year, they also established an emergency fund to assist with those who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund provided immediate/emergency supplies such as food pantry items and PPE, emergency relief and support to county residents, and assisted with any other needs for non-profits and/or residents that may have appeared due to the pandemic.
“We appreciate this generous donation from Long Acre Farms and its customers. It will help in our goal to meet immediate and long-range needs for residents of Wayne County,” said Bob Oaks, development committee chair of the Wayne County Community Endowment.
Long Acre Farms, a fourth generation farm, has evolved from its early beginnings in 1927 as a vegetable and grain farm to a premier agri-tourism destination farm. The farm’s mission — to offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy new experiences in an entertaining, wholesome, challenging and educational way — has made it a popular family destination.