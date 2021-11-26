TYRE — Day by day, the Love’s Travel Plaza project off Thruway Exit 41 is moving closer to reality.
Although ground has not been broken yet on two other projects nearby, they are still in the offing.
In 2019, the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce purchased the former Dr. Thomas Magee home on 2.62 acres of land at the northwest corner of Route 318 and Route 414, with plans to relocate its headquarters and build a visitors’ center. Built in 1821, it was the first brick house in the area; a wood-frame addition was constructed in 1878.
In December 2019, Chamber President Jeff Shipley said the project had received all necessary approvals and work was expected to start in April 2020, with completion estimated in 6-8 months. Plans for the Finger Lakes Gateway Visitors Center include keeping the home’s exterior intact, renovating the interior, building an addition, and adding a parking lot.
However, the combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, unanticipated historic property requirements, and rising construction costs delayed that timetable. Still, Shipley said the Chamber is very much committed to making that location its new home.
“We don’t make any (money), so we have to be very responsible on how we go about it,” he said.
Shipley said construction nowadays “is a different world than before Covid,” noting initial cost projections of under $1 million no longer are feasible. Another reason for the higher price tag: the fact the house, although not listed on the National Register of Historic Place, is eligible for that historic designation and consequently falls under stricter development guidelines.
“We’re sort of at the mercy of that with some costs out of our control,” said Shipley, noting the restrictions apply to such things as siding, the types of windows that can be installed, and which walls can remain or be demolished.
Shipley said the Chamber is awaiting word on two grant applications, including a $150,000 Market New York grant, and is exploring other funding opportunities.
The Chamber sold 1 acre of its 2.6-acre parcel to a Boston-area developer this past summer for $350,000 — money that will be applied to the Chamber project, Shipley said.
Cafua Management Co. plans to construct a Dunkin’ franchise on the site; Greg Nolan, the company’s director of operations and development, said construction will start in early spring of next year and take 3-4 months.
“Ideally, we’d like to open at the end of summer, if the weather is right,” said Nolan — like Shipley, he said Covid played a role in the project’s delay.
“We were trying to get into the ground before winter,” he said, adding it has been a challenge finding contractors right now.
Robert Seem, chairman of the Tyre Planning Board, said the Dunkin’ subdivision and site plan were approved in November 2020, but because of the delay the town’s Zoning Enforcement Office has approved a one-year extension.
Seem noted it was the Cafua company that was interested in the Dr. Thomas Magee house originally. It made a purchase offer on the property several years ago but abandoned the idea when its permit application to demolish the home was denied based on the state Historic Preservation Office’s recommendation.
“We were thrilled when the Chamber proposed to utilize the building, and when they decided to sell off some of the site to help support the renovation of the new Chamber building, we suggested they contact Cafua to see if there was still interest in a Dunkin’ in Tyre,” Seem wrote in an email. “There was interest and Cafua now has approval for a stand-alone shop on the 1-acre site sold by the Chamber.”
Although Nolan was confident the Dunkin’ project would get under way in early spring, Shipley said the Chamber project’s timeline is definitely “a moving target.”
“I’d love to say we could be in that property in a year, but there are a lot of things beyond our control,” he said.
Shipley noted the Chamber has good temporary space at 1 W. Main St. in Waterloo, in the old Savannah Bank building.
“We’re right in the heart of downtown Waterloo,” he said. “We have a very willing landlord and are glad to be part of the downtown ... we certainly have a good situation in Waterloo.”